Police: Missing teen girl’s car, phone discovered at Kent park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police are hoping the public can help locate a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday night.
According to Kent police, Megan Dye was reported missing by her parents on Wednesday after the teen failed to return to her Brimfield home for her 9 p.m. curfew.
Investigators say Dye’s parents tracker her phone to Tannery Park on Stow Street, where her purse and car were found abandoned.
The 17-year-old girl is 5 feet 4 and weighs 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and purple or burgundy-dyed hair. Dye was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black shirt with Elvis Presley on the front.
Dye’s parents told police that she was supposed to meet with her friends on the night of her disappearance.
Anyone with information about Dye’s location should contact police at 330-673-7732.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.