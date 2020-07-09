Lorain County Sheriff holds off on face mask enforcement for now, and asks public not to overwhelm dispatchers with calls

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday afternoon that Lorain County was elevated to a Level 3 Health Advisory related to COVID-19 cases, meaning that face masks are now mandatory in public.
In response, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said it will not enforce face mask violations in most instances until they receive direct instructions from the state.
However, if customers without face masks refuse to leave Lorain County businesses, then authorities will respond to enforce trespassing laws.
Other counties that are under face mask mandates include:
- Butler County
- Cuyahoga County
- Franklin County
- Hamilton County
- Huron County
- Montgomery County
- Summit County
- Trumbull County
