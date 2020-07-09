Ohio rep criticizes state’s virus response: ‘STOP GETTING TESTED'

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio Representative says Ohioans should stop getting tested for COVID-19.
Rep. Nino Vitale made the statement in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.
In the same post, Vitale claimed the state is falsifying the extent of a public health emergency to perpetuate a dictatorship.
“This is what happens when people go crazy and get tested. STOP GETTING TESTED!” Vitale wrote.
Vitale, a Republican, represents three rural counties in western Ohio: Champaign, Logan and Shelby.
In May, the Urbana-native co-sponsored a request for a bill that would prohibit mask mandates in Ohio, according to the House of Representatives website.
In his Tuesday statement, Vitale implied increased testing is causing the state’s rising case numbers.
“It is giving the government an excuse to claim something is happening that is not happening at the magnitude they say it is happening,” Vitale said.
“Have you noticed they never talk about deaths anymore, just cases? And they never talk about recoveries. They just keep adding to numbers they have been feeding us from over 3 months ago!”
Ohio’s COVID-19 mortality data is available on the Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
Data shows the state’s spike in cases is now registering in rising hospitalizations following an expected delay due to the natural progression of the disease. Some 890 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with the virus and 155 are currently in the ICU, both substantial increases since the virus seemed to bottom out in the state in mid-June.
The Department of Health reported 43 deaths Tuesday and 21 Wednesday from the virus. Coming into Tuesday’s report, the 21-day average of new daily deaths had been 16.
Additionally, Vitale criticized Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate for seven counties in Ohio -including Hamilton and Butler - where data shows the virus is spreading and risk of exposure is high.
“This goes into effect July 8th, tomorrow evening. But what is totally illogical, is if this is such an urgent matter, why wait almost 30 hours?” Vitale said. “They make no sense. Stop listening to these frauds.”
None of the three counties Vitale represents are impacted by the current mask mandate.
Vitale also linked to the state’s color-coded public health advisory page, calling it a “so-called ‘map.’” It remains unclear what Vitale believes the page conveys.
