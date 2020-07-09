Ohio sheriff dispels rumor about CCW holders and carrying a gun while wearing a mask

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to debunk a rumor that the department has seen about carrying a concealed weapon license, or CCW, holders and face coverings.
The rumor, according to the sheriff’s office, claimed that individuals who owned a CCW license could not legally carry a gun while wearing a face covering in public to protect others from COVID-19.
It is not illegal for a valid CCW holder to carry a firearm while wearing a mask, according to the Geauga County law enforcement agency.
Click here for more information on Ohio’s concealed handgun carrying law.
