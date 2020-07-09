Ohio sheriff dispels rumor about CCW holders and carrying a gun while wearing a mask

(Source: Senior Airman Tessa Corrick)
By Chris Anderson | July 9, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 10:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to debunk a rumor that the department has seen about carrying a concealed weapon license, or CCW, holders and face coverings.

The rumor, according to the sheriff’s office, claimed that individuals who owned a CCW license could not legally carry a gun while wearing a face covering in public to protect others from COVID-19.

It is not illegal for a valid CCW holder to carry a firearm while wearing a mask, according to the Geauga County law enforcement agency.

We have received several calls about a rumor that has been floating around on social media that if you have a Concealed...

Posted by Geauga County Sheriff on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Click here for more information on Ohio’s concealed handgun carrying law.

