Put-in-Bay’s Frosty Bar closed until further notice after islanders test positive for COVID-19

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - Frosty Bar in Put-in-Bay announced it closed its doors on Wednesday until further notice after “a few members of our management team and members of our restaurant family have been identified as primary contacts of folks who have tested positive from the island.”
Frosty Bar said “there is STILL no playbook for this type of situation,” but decided temporarily shutting down was the “best course of action” until they can ensure their family and island guests are healthy.
The Ottawa County Health Department is teaming up with the Ohio National Guard, Magruder Hospital, and other medical teams to test island employees for COVID-19 at Put-in-Bay on Friday and Saturday, Frosty Bar said.
Frosty Bar said it will announce a reopening date after the results of the COVID-19 tests come back after 24-72 hours.
All members of the Frosty Bar family will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.