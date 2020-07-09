Repairs to Ohio Statehouse following protests estimated to cost over $158,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The agency responsible for maintaining Capitol Square in Columbus estimated that repairs to the Ohio Statehouse for damage caused during protests against racial injustice will cost approximately $158,264.
The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board released the figure on Wednesday, stating that graffiti will have to be cleaned from building walls and monuments, and multiple windows will have to be repaired.
Nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd impacted Ohio’s capital between May 28 and June 18.
The amount provided by the review board does not include repair costs for damage that occurred on other state-owned property.
