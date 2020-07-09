South Euclid mourning death of 15-year-old cheerleader shot in East Cleveland

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid community is mourning the death of 15-year-old Brush Arcs cheerleader Ke’Viania James after police confirmed she was shot in East Cleveland on Sunday.
South Euclid Police shared their deepest sympathy to her friends and family while asking the community to “please hold the individual(s) responsible for this senseless and terrible tragedy accountable by calling East Cleveland Police with any information.”
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said she died at University Hospitals on Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
The East Cleveland Police Department has not yet released the report on the shooting that claimed her life.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.