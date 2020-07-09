Strategy for reopening Ohio’s colleges, universities in fall during COVID-19 pandemic unveiled by Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the state’s strategy for reopening colleges and universities for the fall semester during Thursday’s briefing in Columbus.
The guidance included the minimum operating standards for all on-campus learning.
“We know that COVID-19 prevention efforts and safety precautions will cause costs at schools to be more expensive than in years past,” the governor said. “We want to help with these increasing costs.”
To assist in those costs, Gov. DeWine said $200 million has been requested for allocation to fund higher education.
The Ohio Department of Education worked with the state’s higher educational, the Department of Health, and other medical experts to develop the guidance for campuses to reopen safely.
