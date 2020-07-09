Students paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural at Warrensville Heights High School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students volunteered to paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Warrensville Heights High School on Wednesday.
The district’s school board approved the mural. Teachers helped plan and design the art installation, which was painted using the team’s colors.
“We believe this public art installation is a powerful act showcasing that our district, predominately made up of Black scholars, is in solidarity with the BLM movement,” principal Raffia Vaughn said.
Sherwin-Williams purchased the paint for the project.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.