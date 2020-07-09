Summit County man arrested for beating girlfriend with a gun

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff deputies arrested a 41-year-old for beating his girlfriend with a gun.
Deputies said Mark Northup hit his girlfriend multiple times in the head inside his home on South Plaza Drive in Coventry Township on July 6.
Deputies said they learned of the assault when the girlfriend went to Akron General Hospital in Green for treatment.
Northup was arrested on July 7 during a traffic stop.
Deputies executed a search warrant at his home and said they recovered of evidence of the assault.
Northup is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault.
