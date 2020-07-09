2 Target employees in Cleveland test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two employees at the Target store on W. 117th Street have tested positive for COVID-19, Target representatives confirmed.
According to a statement from Target, the employees went into quarantine and the store is working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
The two Target employees will be paid while they are on leave.
Masks, gloves and thermometers have been distributed to all store employees.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”
Target representatives added they continue to do rigorous cleaning at all their stores; including:
• Having a team member stationed at each store entrance to sanitize carts and baskets between each use.
• Frequently cleaning each checklane and providing hand sanitizer.
• Rotating the use of checklanes to allow those lanes not in use to be deep cleaned.
• Adding payroll hours to support more rigorous cleaning routines.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.