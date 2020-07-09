Water main break closes Pearl Road from York to Ackley Roads

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pearl Road will be closed from York Road all the way to Ackley Road until further notice.
There appears to be a large water main break that has caused significant damage to the road and flooding of the roadway, according to the Parma Heights Police department.
Police said the road will remain closed throughout the morning and most likely into rush hour.
Motorist are asked to plan ahead and seek an alternate route until the roadway can be repaired.
The Cleveland Water Department is working on repairs.
