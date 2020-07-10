BBB issues warning after Cleveland man ensnared in cross-country moving scheme

According to the study, a fraudulent moving company initially may be helpful on the phone and may have a well-designed website boasting of its many years of experience, well-trained workers, satisfied customers, and appropriate licensing. However, the red flags begin when the company claims to be unable to make an in-person inspection and estimate; while it may claim to be local, in reality, it is based out of state and paying for a local post office box address. An initial affordable quote soon balloons as the company claims -- often based on improper calculations -- that you have more belongings than originally estimated.