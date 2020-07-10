Cleveland reaches over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday that the city has reached over 3,000 coronavirus cases citywide. Health officials said 114 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 3,060 citywide.
“The climbing numbers we have seen in the past couple days demonstrates the need to double down on prevention including the now mandatory wearing of masks as well as frequent hand washing and maintaining social distancing,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in a released statement. “As you know, we have instituted a mandatory mask policy in the City of Cleveland. We will be introducing an ordinance to City Council next week that will define penalties for those who violate the policy. Prevention efforts are no longer recommended guidelines - they are mandatory.”
The Mayor continued, “Cuyahoga County is currently at a red Level 3 under the state’s coronavirus classification system - rapidly approaching purple, the most critical of designations which could lead to another shutdown. This is why we will be enforcing mask-wearing and issue fines for violations for holding mass gatherings and failing to social distance at a minimum of six feet.”
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 cases update from Friday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
