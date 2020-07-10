Cleveland reaches over 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

“The climbing numbers we have seen in the past couple days demonstrates the need to double down on prevention including the now mandatory wearing of masks as well as frequent hand washing and maintaining social distancing,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson said in a released statement. “As you know, we have instituted a mandatory mask policy in the City of Cleveland. We will be introducing an ordinance to City Council next week that will define penalties for those who violate the policy. Prevention efforts are no longer recommended guidelines - they are mandatory.”