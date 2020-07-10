Euclid Police say driver was shot after trying to run over officer at Midway Lounge

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police have provided an update on the officer-involved shooting that occurred outside the Midway Lounge on Lakeland Boulevard early Wednesday morning.
Police say they were called to the area to investigate a possible hit-skip when they heard gunfire coming from behind the lounge.
Officers found a man in the back parking lot who, they say, jumped into a car and drove toward a police cruiser with its lights on.
The suspect screeched to a halt, then rapidly accelerated toward an officer who shot the driver while lunging out of the way of the car.
The suspect then sped off the wrong way down the East 222nd Street exit ramp, and began driving westbound on I-90 east.
After roughly two miles, the suspect hit the highway median, and launched his car onto I-90 west where he slammed into a guardrail, according to police.
A bystander traveling on I-90 was injured and hospitalized during the crash.
The suspect was treated at the scene, hospitalized and listed in critical condition.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case, and investigating the use of force.
Per the department’s protocol, the officer who shot the suspect was placed on paid administrative leave pending a determination from BCI.
