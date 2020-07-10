Homicide investigation underway after boy shoots 19-year-old man during fight in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a boy fatally shot 19-year-old Myles Miller of Euclid on Thursday, according to Euclid Police.
Capt. Mitch Houser said a fight broke out between Miller and the boy around 3:30 p.m. near East 232nd Street and Williams Avenue.
The boy then pulled out a handgun and shot Miller, according to police.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Miller died at University Hospitals.
Capt. Houser said the ran away before Euclid detectives soon identified him during their investigation.
The boy came to Euclid Police headquarters with family members on Friday morning and surrendered without incident, according to Capt. Houser.
“The Euclid Police Department extends prayers and sympathy to the family and friends of Myles Miller during this terrible time,” Capt. Houser said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.