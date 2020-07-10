Medical examiner investigating cause of death of inmate at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coroner is working to determine the cause of death for a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate.
Michael Wormick, a 52-year-old African-American man, was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center after being brought over from the jail facility on Wednesday morning, according to the medical examiner.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says preliminary findings do not indicate any suspicious circumstances surrounding Wormick’s death, but testing and final results could take weeks to determine.
Court records show that Wormick was being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on theft charges.
Wormick’s death is the first reported at the Cuyahoga County Jail since 2019 following a string of nine inmates who died in an 11-month span.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.