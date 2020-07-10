Missing 17-year-old Kent girl found safe in Cincinnati by US Marshals

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Megan Dye, the 17-year-old girl from Kent who went missing on Wednesday evening, has been located.
Dye is alive and healthy, and is being reunited with her family, according to Kent Police.
Kent Police have been working with multiple agencies since this investigation began, and it was U.S. Marshals from Akron who found Dye in Cincinnati on Friday.
Police say they’re investigating to determine how Dye ended up in southwest Ohio.
Dye went missing from Tannery Park on Wednesday on Stow Street in Kent.
Her phone and car were discovered at the park, and her parents feared she was taken against her will.
Dye was found hours after a statewide alert was issued over her disappearance.
