1,525 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours; increase is highest spike in a single day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 3,032 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 62,856 cases reported statewide.
The increase is the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Friday afternoon.
An additional 3,856 cases and 256 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,701 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,161 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
