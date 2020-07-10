Northeast Ohio man sentenced to probation for threatening federal agents, voicing support for mass shootings

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal court records show that a Northeast Ohio man was sentenced to three years of probation for making online threats against federal officials.
The FBI began investigating Justin Olsen after an online account associated with the 19-year-old Boardman resident was found with multiple postings showing support for mass shootings, attacks targeting Planned Parenthood and gay bars, and assaults on law enforcement officers.
Investigators executed a search warrant in August 2019 at the home where Olsen lived at with his father and found 10,000 rounds of ammunition, camouflage clothing, 15 assault-style rifles and shotguns, and 10 semi-automatic pistols in his room.
Olsen was arrested and said his posts were “only a joke,” according to court records.
In addition to avoiding prison time, the federal judge ordered Olsen to undergo a mental health evaluation.
