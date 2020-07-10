First Alert Forecast: 100 degree heat index; afternoon storms develop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One more hot and humid day then we cool things down this weekend.
Temperatures will be in the 90s this afternoon.
The heat index will be around 100 degrees.
There is a better chance you will see storms this afternoon. A cold front is slowly tracking this way from the west.
The front will not cross our area until early tomorrow.
I have widespread thunderstorms developing by early afternoon. These storms will contain torrential rain and gusty winds.
Be prepared for this during the afternoon. The team will be monitoring this and will keep you updated.
The storms will become more scattered this evening. I’m keeping scattered storms in the forecast, especially along the lakeshore.
It remains humid tonight. We fall to around 70 degrees by early tomorrow morning.
