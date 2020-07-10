Reporter Notebook: Chris Tanaka reveals the importance of ‘The Next 400’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, members of the 19 News team came together for thoughtful discussions on race and racism in the United States, and Northeast Ohio.
It began as an initial group conversation.
Through a series of meetings, brainstorms, pitches and recommendations—it evolved, eventually taking the form of a new initiative: “The Next 400”.
The title is an homage—and continuation---of “400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland”. 19 News’ Black History Month campaign told stories and shone historical light on the plight of the Black existence in Cleveland.
“The Next 400” will crusade for impactful, positive change in our community. We will seek out and expose institutional, systemic racism. We will spotlight those in the community who are lifting others up and join the chorus of fighting racism.
An advisory council, comprised of stakeholders in the community, will guide our efforts. They are:
Chenoa Miller, student and activist at Cleveland State University.
Habeebah Rasheed Grimes, Chief Executive Officer of Positive Education Program Cleveland.
Sergeant Charmin Leon, Cleveland Police Department.
Dr. Charles Modlin, Cleveland Clinic.
Subodh Chandra, Civil Rights Attorney.
“The Next 400” is an organic series that will cover major events and developments, but will also follow themes such as education, health care, criminal justice and more.
