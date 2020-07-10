Reward offered in case of 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a teen girl in East Cleveland.
Investigators say Keviania James was shot in the head on July 5 near the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Northfield Avenue.
The 15-year-old girl was in a car with her aunt when she was shot. James was taken to University Hospitals where she died from her injuries.
Police have not provided a detailed suspect description. Detectives are hoping the public can help.
Anyone can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. by calling 216-252-7463.
