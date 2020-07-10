Reward offered in case of 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot in East Cleveland

Reward offered in case of 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot in East Cleveland
Keviania James (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc.)
By Chris Anderson | July 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a teen girl in East Cleveland.

Investigators say Keviania James was shot in the head on July 5 near the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and Northfield Avenue.

The 15-year-old girl was in a car with her aunt when she was shot. James was taken to University Hospitals where she died from her injuries.

Posted by South Euclid Police Department on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Police have not provided a detailed suspect description. Detectives are hoping the public can help.

Anyone can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. by calling 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.