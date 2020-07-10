Suspect on the run after shooting man in the head in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police confirmed to 19 News that a 30-year-old man was shot in the head, and the suspect fled the scene Friday evening.
Police told 19 News the suspect fled in a grey Impala.
East Cleveland Fire Department was performing CPR on the victim, police said.
No word on what the victim’s condition is, but police said he was taken to the hospital.
The incident happened at the 1800s block of Hastings Avenue.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.