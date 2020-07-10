University Heights Police: Man wanted after sparking panic with fake call about ‘crazy’ gunman

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Roy Bridget, 38, of East Cleveland, called 911 on June 28 and repeatedly told dispatchers an armed man was flailing his arms and “going crazy” in the 3700 block of Washington Boulevard, according to University Heights Police.
Several officers converged at the scene and approached the man in question with a ballistic shield, after he reportedly wouldn’t show his hands and didn’t acknowledge police commands.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment, but no gun was found.
Bridget, who was on scene, denied ever making the 911 call which was recorded by dispatch.
After being pressed for answers, Bridget eventually admitted that he did make the call and that he was mistaken about the gun, according to police.
Following a legal review, police have issued warrants for Bridget’s arrest and plan to charge him with inducing panic, making false alarms and obstructing official business.
The department said officers handled the call appropriately given the information they had at the time.
