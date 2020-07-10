14-year-old boy shot while caught in Cleveland crossfire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg as he was caught in the crossfire from two suspects shooting at each other from their cars.
The teen was hit by the errant shot at 11:37 p.m. on Thursday in the 1800 block of Reyburn Road, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
Sgt. Ciaccia also emphasized that the victim was not involved in the shooting.
EMS took the teen to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
His condition is unknown.
Police did not confirm if any arrests have been made or suspects identified.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.