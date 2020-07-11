Cedar Point puts a new rule in place for rides, but not everyone is happy

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A new rule by Cedar Point, to help maintain social distancing – left some guests furious on Saturday.
That’s because they weren’t allowed on some of the park’s most popular rides.
It was because of COVID-19 restrictions that season ticket holders say they’re not getting their money’s worth at Cedar Point. Some say they only have access to a few rides in one day.
Rosa Fields of Parma Heights tells 19 News that along with her boyfriend she wanted a refund at Cedar Point after a bad experience on Saturday, “So we felt like it was pointless, we just wanted our money back.”
But guess services told them that was not going to happen, so they had to settle for a few passes that pushed them to the front of the line on a few rides.
However, Fields says it was a huge disappointment from the minute she realized some of the main attractions weren't operating and even with a season pass she couldn't ride all the rides she wanted to.
“You guys are opening the park as if we’re going to be able to ride rides but the majority of the good rides are closed. Like the Dragster was closed, Steel Vengeance was closed this morning. They opened it up, and there is a three-hour wait right now. That’s with the little green ticket. I can’t even get it because they’ve passed them all out,” Fields said.
On Twitter Cedar Point says:
ACCESS PASSES ARE NOW REQUIRED TO RIDE STEEL VENGENCE, MAVERICK, AND MILLENNIUM FORCE. A LIMITED NUMBER OF PASSES ARE AVAILABLE FOR EACH DAY AND ARE DISTRIBUTED AT THE RIDE ENTRANCES.
The Parma Heights woman says the Cedar Point Manager told her it’s not their fault that the coronavirus happened, and she says it’s not the fault of the customers either.
Fields says, “So basically if you’re scheduled to come to Cedar Point at 10 AM you better run to whatever ride you want to get on to get one of those green access things.”
According to Fields and other customers even fast passes won’t get you to the front of the line. But something Fields finds curious is that Cedar Point says they’re only operating at 20% capacity but many of the rides had a 90 minute or longer wait customers claim. Other Cedar Point customers chimed in on TWITTER:
Coaster Jedi says: ‘”Not ideal when all the passes are gone before Noon for the day.”
But Jen on TWITTER had a different view: “Sure it’s not ideal. But this is a weird year. I’m happy I can even go to the park, they could have just left it closed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.