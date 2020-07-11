Mansfield Police responds to 3 separate shooting incidents overnight

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police responded to three separate shootings overnight, and suspects are wanted in each of those shootings.
1:03 a.m.:
Officers responded to Sami’s Bar, which is located at 178 Wayne Street, and officers were told a male had fired shots, and causing them to flee the location. Police said no one appeared to be struck by gunfire, and the male who had fled was not able to be found.
1:05 a.m.:
According to police, officers responded to the American Legion at 460 Harmon Avenue in reference to a crash that resulted in an injury. When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene in the parking lot with multiple cars damaged, and several individuals injured. One female was found laying on the ground next to another female, and both were struck by a vehicle. One of the females also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Officers learned during the investigation, a shooting had taken place which caused the crash(s) as patrons attempted to flee the location, which resulted in the victim being run over. A short time later, a male shooting victim arrived at an area hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, apparently related to this same incident. The investigation is open and no arrests have been made at this time. The gunshot victims remain in the care of healthcare providers.
2:12 a.m.:
Officers responded to the 500 block of West 4th Street after a call came in about shots being fire, where a home and a vehicle in the driveway was struck by gunfire. Police said the suspected shooter fled in a vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival and was not found.
Police said all of these incidents are open and it is unknown at this time if they are connected. These investigations are in the preliminary stages and there is no additional information to release at this time.
“Numerous individuals were at the locations on Harmon Avenue and Wayne Street when the incidents occurred and may have helpful information about what led up to the shootings and who was involved,” Mansfield Police said in a Facebook post.
Police said anyone who can assist with the investigations, please call The Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 755-9724.
“It is imperative that when these types of incidents occur, that the community helps in identifying those responsible for these violent acts,” Police said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.