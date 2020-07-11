73 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland, which brings the total cumulative to 3,133 citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Saturday’s update, the total cumulative dead remains 77 citywide.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 update from Saturday below.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.