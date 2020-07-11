1,358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,036 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 64,214 cases reported statewide.
Friday saw the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic with 1,525 new COVID-19 cases.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday afternoon.
An additional 3,886 cases and 256 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,770 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 2,169 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
