Northeast Ohio weather: Cuyahoga County under urban and small stream flood advisory

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Northeastern Cuyahoga County until 10:45 p.m.
This includes Beachwood, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Euclid, Garfield Heights, Highland Heights, Highland Hills, Lyndhurst, Maple Heights, Mayfield Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights, Solon, South Euclid, South Russell, University Heights, and Warrensville Heights.
ODOT said the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive ramp to I-90 westbound has already been closed due to flooding.
Today: Scattered Showers & Thunder mainly early with breezy Northwest winds and highs in the lower 80s.
Tonight: Fair and Mild. Lows: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Scattered Showers & Storms. Highs around 80.
Sunday Night: Scattered Showers and Thunder. Lows: Mid to Upper 60s.
Monday: Chance of a few showers. Highs: Around 80.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.