Suspect on the run after striking pedestrian with car on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was struck by a car on Cleveland’s East side Friday evening, Cleveland EMS confirmed to 19 News. Cleveland Police are calling this a hit-and-skip.
Police said they do not have any information on the suspect.
EMS said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, and the condition of the victim is unknown.
The incident happened at East 38th Street near Community College Avenue.
