On this day in 2014: LeBron James announced his return to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this day back in 2014, LeBron James shocked the sports world once again, as he announced via Sports Illustrated that he is returning to Cleveland to play for the Cavaliers.
“But this is not about the roster or the organization. I feel my calling here goes above basketball. I have a responsibility to lead, in more ways than one, and I take that very seriously. My presence can make a difference in Miami, but I think it can mean more where I’m from. I want kids in Northeast Ohio, like the hundreds of Akron third-graders I sponsor through my foundation, to realize that there’s no better place to grow up. Maybe some of them will come home after college and start a family or open a business. That would make me smile. Our community, which has struggled so much, needs all the talent it can get.
In Northeast Ohio, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You work for what you have.”
The Cavaliers in the coming weeks after the announcement, re-shaped the roster, which included acquiring Kevin Love in a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
During his time with the Cavs in his second stint, the team went onto win four straight Eastern Conference Finals and appeared in four straight NBA Finals.
James and the Cavs won the NBA championship back in 2016, as they came back down from a 3-1 deficit to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
