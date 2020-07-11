United Airlines to lay off 450 employees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport due to pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United Airlines alerted Ohio Jobs and Family Services that it will layoff 450 employees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport around Oct. 1 due to the “devastating impact on travel demand” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline said it anticipates these layoffs will last at least six months.
United Airlines said travel was down 95% at its lowest point in April compared to last year, costing the airline billions of dollars over the three-month period.
The airline said it does not expect travel demand to go back to “normal” until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, prompting the company to reduce costs aggressively and proactively.
According to the airline, raises have already been suspended, administration and management schedules have been reduced, and base salaries for United Airlines’ CEO and President have been cut entirely.
Click here to read the full notice from United Airlines.
