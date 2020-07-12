Coshocton County 14-year-old girl flown to hospital after falling off go-kart

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WOIO) -The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 14-year-old girl was flown to the hospital after falling off a go-cart on Saturday night.
According to Sheriff Tim Rogers, Tuscarawas County deputies called explaining CPR was being performed on the teen in the 58000 block of County Road 9 after a go-kart accident.
The teen had a pulse when EMS arrived, then was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital by Metro Life Flight, according to the sheriff.
Sheriff Rogers said the 38-year-old Newcomerstown man driving the go-kart told first responders he and the teen were riding in a field, but the brakes did not work when he tried to slow down to turn.
The go-kart slid around the curve, got caught in a rut, rolled onto its side, and threw the girl off, the report stated.
According to Sheriff Rogers, neither of them were wearing seat belts or helmets.
The condition of the girl is unknown.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
