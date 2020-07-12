Suspect on the run after stabbing man to death in Geneva-On-The-Lake

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Geneva-On-The-Lake early Saturday morning, and local, regional and state police are searching for the killer.
Geneva-On-The-Lake Police Chief Geoffrey Esser said Christopher Lee Nasca was walking in the 5400 block of Lake Road East when he got in a fight with an unidentified man.
The suspect stabbed Nasca in the chest, then ran away from the scene before police arrived.
Nasca was rushed to the hospital and died from his injuries.
The Crime Enforcement Agency of Ashtabula County and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting police with the investigation, Esser said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Geneva-On-The-Lake Police at 440-466-8197.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Nasca by his family.
