Truck snaps pole in crash, causing power outage and road closure in Bainbridge Township

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bainbridge Fire warned residents that they may be without power for much of the afternoon after a truck crashed into a pole on Sunday morning.
Haskins Road is closed just south of Bainbridge Road until the power company can lift a new pole in place.
Firefighters said the pole should be delivered by noon.
The crash turned the car over on its side while snapping the pole, bringing power lines down with it.
The fire department confirmed no one was hurt.
