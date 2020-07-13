Akron looks to put teeth into Gov. DeWine’s mask mandate

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine has added Summit County to its list of 12 Ohio counties at a Level 3 coronavirus alert and, now Akron City Council will consider an ordinance with civil penalties for not complying with the governor’s mask-wearing mandate.
“It’s very concerning to us we still have people who are still having large gatherings, who are not wearing face masks,” says Akron Ward 5 Councilwoman Tara Samples, one of the co-sponsors of the legislation, who says the governor’s mandate needs strict enforcement. “There’s no penalty involved there.”
She says the Summit County Health Department will enforce the ordinance, not the police, and it will focus on education first, fines second. The funds will go to purchasing face masks for anyone who can’t afford them.
“This is about keeping Akronites safe, about keeping Summit County safe, about keeping Ohio safe,” the councilwoman says.
The legislation goes before Akron City Council tonight, needing seven votes from the 13 council members to pass and nine for emergency status for taking effect immediately. Samples say five council people have already signed on as co-sponsors.
