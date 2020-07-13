Commuter Cast: Pleasant weather pattern for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.
Join Meteorologists Jeff Tanchak and Jon Loufman for the latest on the morning commute.
For weather today, there is a chance for isolated showers and storms throughout the day. A mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees.
