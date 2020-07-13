Cuyahoga County flooded with over 500 complaints about mask-wearing issues over the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s complaint line for mask-wearing issues got over 500 calls since 3 p.m. on Friday to Monday, according to spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan.
During Friday’s county briefing, Cuyahoga County officials said they intend to contact the business owner or individual when the community issues a complaint regarding mask compliance issues.
County officials also said they intend to inform the local city, township, or village about the complaint as well.
“If repeated complaints are received or serious non-compliance is raised, under the State Order the County Sheriff would have the authority to investigate and potentially take further action. Local law enforcement also has the authority to act,” the county said.
Budish said their legal research showed that a violation of the State order is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.
Individuals who witness a violation of the county’s mask mandate can call a phone line established to register complaints: 216-698-5050.
You can also submit a mask-wearing complaint online by clicking here.
