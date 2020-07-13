‘Enough is enough’: Opponents of Confederate flag sales gather against Lorain County Fair Board

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Rep. Juanita O. Brent is gathering at Elyria’s Old Courthouse with fellow opponents of the sale of the Confederate Flag to tell the Lorain County Fair Board “enough is enough.”
“The Confederate flag is a symbol of treason against our country and oppression against all descendants of slaves, who are mostly African Americans,” said Rep. Brent. “The civil unrest that is occurring in the streets requires us to take action, not give lip service. If we want all of our county and independent fairs to be welcoming spaces this symbol must be prohibited.”
Rep. Brent joined forces with fellow opponents of the Confederate flag in Lorain County after her proposed legislation to ban the sale of the flags at fairs was shot down in the Ohio House.
“The fair board’s policy of banning objectionable items on fairgrounds has passed the point of being debatable as it relates to the confederate flag, said Jeanine Donaldson of the Fair Minded Coalition of Lorain County. “The fairboard has the right and the duty to recognize that flag for what it is - a racist symbol. Enough is enough.”
“I am baffled why the fair board won’t just follow the lead of the Ohio State Fair and ban the sale of the flag,” Lorain County Commissioner Matt Lundy said.
