1,261 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 3,064 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 66,853 cases reported statewide.
Friday saw the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic with 1,525 new COVID-19 cases.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday afternoon.
An additional 3,940 cases and 257 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,915 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,201 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
