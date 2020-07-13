Northeast Ohio Weather: Comfortable pattern for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The humidity level has gone down to more comfortable levels. We have a little disturbance passing through today. This will set off isolated showers and storms throughout the day. The air mass is cool enough for some of this to be in the form of lake effect. Yes, you can get lake effect anytime of the year if the air is cool enough relative to the water temperature. Any showers and storms should be small and brief. A mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. A partly cloudy sky in play tonight. Light winds will allow the temperatures to drop into the 50s away from the lakeshore.