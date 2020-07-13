Northeast Ohio weather: High heat and humidity return mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What an absolutely beautiful day it has been out there.
I don’t think people realize just how incredible the weather is in Cleveland during the Summer and Fall months.
(Don’t worry. I make sure to brag about it everywhere I go.)
Here’s a glimpse at Jeff’s forecast from today’s noon newscast.
While today’s rainfall threat has not materialized to this point, I do feel that we could still see a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon.
The key word there is isolated.
Most areas will see no rain today.
We could use some rain, too.
So far, in the month of July, we have only accumulated 0.49″ of rainfall at Hopkins.
That leaves us with a rainfall deficit for the month of 0.81″.
Since June 1st, we’ve picked up just 2.85″ of rainfall at the airport.
The rainfall deficit for Meteorological Summer to date is now -1.88″.
(Meteorological Summer is comprised of the months of June, July, and August.)
By drought standards, portions of Northeast Ohio are now considered to be “Abnormally Dry.”
All that being said, we could definitely use some more significant, widespread rain.
That won’t arrive until Thursday.
Scattered storms will move over the area during the day Thursday.
Any other opportunities for rain over the next seven days will be slim.
Our other big weather story this week will be the return of heat and humidity.
While today and tomorrow will be quite pleasant, high temperatures will return to around 90 degrees by mid-week.
