Tribe and Pirates schedule three preseason games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians will not have to rely only on intrasquad games this Summer Camp to get ready for the 2020 season. The team announced they have scheduled a three game series with Pittsburgh over the course of five days later this month.
On Saturday, July 18th the Indians and Pirates will play a game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. On Monday the 18th they will play at Progressive Field in Cleveland, then two days later play again in Pittsburgh.
The Cleveland game will be on SportsTime Ohio for fans the watch. All three games will be on the radio, flagship WTAM 1100 and the Indians Radio Network. All thre games are scheduled for 7:05.
The Tribe opens the 2020 60-game season at Progressive Field on July 24 against Kansas City, first pitch scheduled for 7:10.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.