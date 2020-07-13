2-year-old girl shot and killed in Lorain, 2 others injured

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police said a 2-year-old girl was shot and killed, and two others were injured from a shooting Sunday night.
Kamily Patterson, 2, was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital where she did from her injuries, police said. A 62-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man were the other two victims who were shot and taken to the same hospital.
Police said the condition of the other two injured victims are not known at this time.
Police described the suspect as a male, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.
The LPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the person responsible for this crime.
The incident happened at the 1900 block of West 21st Street at just around 11:30 Sunday night.
