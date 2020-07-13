28-year-old man wanted by Cleveland Police for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man, Kyle Flowers, is wanted by Cleveland Police for aggravated murder, as he has been accused of shooting and killing Frank Lyons Jr., 37, while he was sitting in his vehicle on the city’s East side on June 1, 2020.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of Flowers.
Authorities said Flowers is 5′8″and weighing 290 pounds. His last known address is near the 200 block of Northridge Oval., Brooklyn, OH. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information in reference to Flowers, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.