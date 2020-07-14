1, 142 increase in COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported in the last 24-hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported an increase of 1, 142 increase in COVID-19 cases, and five more deaths over the last 24-hours.
The total cumulative in cases statewide is 67,995, and the total cumulative for deaths is 3,069 in the state.
19 News has confirmed that Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conference has been canceled. No reason why has been given to use yet.
On Monday, health officials said there were 66,853 cases statewide, and 3,064 total dead.
Friday, July 10 saw the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic with 1,525 new COVID-19 cases.
There are a total cumulative of 2,223 ICU admissions statewide.
