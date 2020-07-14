Akron Metro reports first coronavirus case since imposing mask policy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The buses in Akron are rolling and moving forward with a mandatory mask policy.
“Wearing those facial coverings, it is known now this is the best way to stop the spread,” said METRO Regional Transit Authority CEO Dawn Distler. “We mandated that our passengers wear facial coverings also and that helped us I think that keeping things at a good level.”
Gov. Mike DeWine deemed public transportation essential and Distler says, in addition to the mask mandate, they’re also wiping down hot spots on the buses every two hours and thoroughly sanitizing buses daily.
Despite the precautions, Distler says they had their first positive test since the mask mandate but that doesn’t diminish their journey.
“Riding public transportation is safe,” according to Distler. “We’re keeping it safe.”
Akron METRO RTA reported one positive case before the new mask mandate took effect as well.
