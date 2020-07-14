Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson hosts public phone-in session to discuss pandemic, crime and school this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson heard from residents on Tuesday, as the city hosted a public phone-in session.
One big concern involves the opening of schools in the fall during this pandemic.
Mayor Jackson said, “I will tell you that if we go to the next level, which is the worst level, then I’m confident that the Superintendent will consider whether or not anyone will be going in person.”
Crime has, and continues to be, a major problem in the city. Police Chief Calvin Williams says the community has to be more involved in helping police eliminate crime.
”These kids can go and pick up a gun anywhere, and for the most part, people know, the people in the neighborhood know, that they’re carrying guns. So if we’re able to interdict that and get those guns off the street, then that’s less of an opportunity for somebody to actually use that gun,” Williams said.
Then there’s the Consent Decree, where Mayor Jackson says progress with Cleveland PD is being made. “The culture of the police department is gradually moving to the point where our officers are doing what they need to do, in terms of fighting crime, but doing it in a professional and courtesy way.”
